Aspire to be outstanding – Students urged

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept.25, GNA — Freshly graduated Senior High School (SHS) students have been advised to aspire to be outstanding in all endeavours of life.

“The world places demand on outstanding and uncommon people. We live in a competitive era so if you don’t strive to be outstanding, you will struggle in what you do. Only a few people will place demand on you.”

Miss Cecelia Dansu, Founder and Lead Facilitator of the Honeycomb Ministries, gave the advice on Saturday during an Inter-schools thanksgiving service for fresh SHS graduates.

The event was organised by the Honeycomb Ministries in partnership with Crafted Nation and St John’s Grammar SHS.

It attracted students from the

City Business College, Amasaman SHS, His Majesty SHS, Lapaz Community SHS, Accra Cirls SHS, Frafraha Community SHS, Kwabenya SHS and Cosmos SHS.

She said being outstanding meant a person was “exceptional” or “the best.”

Miss Dansu said to be exceptional, one had to do away with excuses and turn deaf ears to discouraging comments.

“Anytime you want to do something, someone will tell you that everyone is doing it. If you make those excuses a reason, you’ll not do anything. The devil is in the business of sowing excuses in people. Never allow him to have his way,” she said.

She advised them to pursue their goals with diligence and eschew shortcuts to success.

Miss Dansu urged them to stay focused and to carefully select who they shared their dreams with because some people were dream killers.

“Know where you’re going, have dreams and don’t allow anyone to stop you from dreaming big. Know who to share your dreams with. Share them with people who will help you achieve those dreams. Not everyone needs to hear your aspirations; not everyone wishes you well.”

She also urged them to make God their topmost priority, not forgetting that one day they would give an account of their lives on earth.

“It’s good to study or make money but it’s also important to remember that you’ll give an account of your life one day. Make God your priority. You’ll go through struggles that will make you question God’s love for you; your love for God will also be tested. If you stand for the right things, you’ll not be applauded but God will acknowledge you. Every time you have is a gift. Spend it well.”

Miss Eunice Kyemenu-Sarsah, Secretary of the Chaplaincy Committee, St. John’s Grammar SHS, encouraged them to always be overflowing with praise for the Lord, whether in good or bad times.

“Let the joy of the Lord be your strength. Praise Him at all times, whether good or bad and He will make a way for you. But most importantly, don’t forget to praise God when He makes you into a great person and helps you achieve success in life,” she said.

She urged them to let integrity be their hallmark irrespective of the opposition they faced.

Miss Kyemenu-Sarsah, also a Literature in English and English Language teacher, advised the graduates to only put their hopes in God and remain prayerful.

She also asked them to set an example with their lives to draw others to the Lord.

Pastor Siisi Baidoo, a renowned Gospel Minister with Crafted Nation, led the graduates in a time of worship and praise to the Lord for seeing them through their years in school.

Many of the participants accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Personal Saviour.

GNA

