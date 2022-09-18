Ashaiman Municipal Assembly commences 2022 community engagement   

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Ashaiman, Sept. 18, GNA – The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) has commenced its 2022 community engagement with some key stakeholders.

The engagement serves as a feedback and reporting mechanism to ensure that the public officials interact with constituents.

The 2022 community engagement in Ashaiman brought together key players in the informal sector to the Ashaiman Main Market in the Blakpatsona Electoral Area under the jurisdiction of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly.

Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, the Municipal Chief Executive, Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA), encouraged residents to repose confidence in the municipal Assembly, saying it remained the only government parastatal established to manage the wellbeing of the people at the local government level.

Mr Okyere said there had been several reports of some individuals, who extort money from unsuspecting traders within the various trading hubs in the municipality, stressing that security officials had been notified of their criminal activities and strategy mapped up to deal with the perpetrators.

He said the Assembly, in collaboration with the District Police Command and other security operatives, would continue to ensure that Ashaiman is safe for all to operate.

“Ashaiman cannot be the den of criminals, we will chase them out of our jurisdiction,” Mr Okyere emphasised

He said the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly was the only institution mandated by law to mobilize revenue from traders and business entities operating within the jurisdiction of the Assembly to bring development to the doorsteps of the people.

Mr Okyere advised traders and business operators to demand receipts from public officers anytime they pay for any services, saying such a move would aid in identifying and arresting non-commissioned individuals, who extort money from traders within the municipality.

He said the Assembly, besides collecting revenue from the people, as part of its mandate could help facilitate loans for traders and businesses to boost their operations.

The Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive said most markets in the Ashaiman enclave would receive some facelift to boost investors’ interest and ensure rapid development.

Mrs Patricia Ayaba, the Queenmother Ashaiman Main Market, expressed gratitude to the municipal Assembly for engaging them as far as the progress of the district was concerned.

She said the gesture was the first of its kind, adding that the municipal assembly must continue to have constant interactions with the stakeholders to build a resilient and prosperous trading hub in Ashaiman.

The participants included traders, truck pushers, drivers, hawkers, and artisans, among other informal sector workers.

GNA

