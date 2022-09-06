150 people receive eye care, glasses at Asogli Yam Festival health screening 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Sept. 6, GNA – More than 150 people have benefited from a free eye screening organised by the Asogli State as part of its 2022 Te Za (Yam Festival).

The screening was held at the Asogli Palace with beneficiaries, including children, the youth and the aged, who got their eyesight examined for common conditions such as cataracts, and glaucoma.

The free care was an initiative of Mama Bobi III, Asafonyonufia of Ho Bankoe.

More than 500 patrons, who joined the health walk, also received screening for various health conditions at the Ho Jubilee Park, where medical teams from the Volta Regional Hospital, and the Ho Municipal Health Directorate attended to the multitudes.

Mama Bobi, who is a Circuit Court Judge in real life, spoke to the Ghana News Agency, during a presentation of spectacles and other seeing aids to deserved beneficiaries.

She said the festival, this year, had more focus on the vulnerable, single parents, and the youth, and, therefore, had events, including a youth empowerment day, and a women’s day celebration as part of its activities.

Mama Bobi said the health screening came from her commitment to the well-being of the community and was expected to aid the public access to free medical care and was therefore impressed with the turnout at both centres.

“This screening is my way of giving back to the Asogli State,” she said and appealed to all to commit to preserving their health.

“Health is a priceless wealth. Invest while you can,” the Asafonyonufia quoted.

Queues had formed at the Asogli Palace as early as 0500 hours for the eye screening.

Mr Amenyo, a beneficiary, said the cost of eye care caused him to endure dimming sight, following an industrial accident and was there grateful for the initiative.

The exercise at the Jubilee Park provided free medications, including anti-malaria, multivitamins, and pain killers, and volunteers from the Lions Club International District 418, which had supported the initiative, helped the health workers meet the swell of attendees.

The 2022 Asogli Te Za is on the theme “Lets Eschew Greed and Unite for the Development of our People”, and highlights include an anti-corruption day celebration, the hailing of the new yam, and a summit of Ewe Chiefs in the West African sub-region.

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, would sit in State at the palace forecourt on Friday, September 9, and host a grand durbar at the Jubilee Park the next day to climax the festival.

A State dinner dance, thanksgiving service in all divisions of the State, and a football match between the Accra Hearts of Oak and Asogli would end the festival.

