Twifo Praso SHS organises special service for candidates writing WASSCE 

By Samuel Ackon

Twifo Praso (C/R), Aug. 05, GNA – The Parents Association (PA) and Management of Twifo Praso Senior High School have organised a special service for students writing the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In all, a total of 560 candidates will be writing the WASSCE which commenced on Monday, August 5.

During the service, Mr Samuel Osei, Chairman of the Parents Association advised the students to continue studying, saying commitment and hard work would not only help them to excel in the examination but also in general life.

He urged the candidates to do independent work in the examination hall because any act of collusion would result in punitive measures against them.

On examination malpractices, he asked the students to desist from it since it could affect the credibility of the examination and lead to cancellation of their papers.

Mr Osei asked parents to encourage their wards to stick to their books, never give up on them and fight the good fight to excel to lift the image of the school high.

Mr Daniel Aidoo, Headmaster encouraged the candidates to be disciplined, study hard and justify the investments made in them.

Prayers were said for the candidates by parents and teachers who wished them well in the examination.

Twifo Praso Senior High School was established in 1981 as a co-educational institution with a student enrolment of 74.

GNA

