Swedru Asafo Community Clinic organises free health screening for 300 residents  

Agona Asafo (C/R), August 10, GNA – Management of the Swedru Asafo Community Clinic has organised a two-day free medical screening for more than 300 persons in its catchment area to know their health status for early detection of diseases and treatment.

Some of the diseases and conditions screened for were eye defects, diabetes, blood pressure, blood sugar, TB, malaria, hepatitis B, hernia and other ailments, and medicine were given to those found to be sick, and serious cases referred to big health facilities for further medical treatment.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the exercise at Asafo in the Agona East District of the Central region, Dr Dadzie Mensah, Senior Medical Officer of the facility, said the exercise was to give relief to 300 people in and around Swedru Asafo community.

He said the management of the clinic decided to screen for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer and other chronic diseases fir early detection and treatment.

Dr Dadzie Mensah advised and counselled the beneficiaries on symptoms of various diseases and urged them to seek early treatment when sick.

Dr Dadzie Mensah, said non communicable diseases was causing many deaths among the populace and stressed the need for more awareness creation on it because, well- informed clients will report their ailments early and comply with treatment plan.

The Senior Medical Officer cautioned the public against late night eating, excessive alcoholic drinking and smoking of cigarettes that were harmful and dangerous to one’s health.

He urged also eat at least five portions of fruits instead of eating large quantities which will not help the body and cautioned public to stay away from carbonated drinks and foods which had flooded the markets.

Dr Dadzie Mensah warned that self-medication was dangerous and therefore people should stop buying over the counter drugs and report to the hospital to seek medical treatment.

Ms Gladys Adjoah Clarke, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Swedru Asafo Community Clinic, said the facility was established in 2021 to offer quality health care to the inhabitants.

She said the essence of the free health screening was to help the people to know their health status and assist them seek appropriate medication to go about their businesses in food health.

The CEO urged the people in and around Swedru Asafo Community to stop the practice of seeking medical treatment from pastors and religious homes anytime they fell sick.

Ms Clarke said her husband, Mr Fuseini Haruna Mohammed who is domiciled abroad, decided to establish the facility to assist people in the area to receive quality healthcare as part of his contributions to give back to society.

She appealed to the non- governmental organisations, cooperate bodies and other financial institutions in the country to go to the aid of the clinic to enable medical doctors, nurses and other staff deliver quality health care to the people.

The CEO said the management of the Clinic was working around the clock to ensure that the facility is upgraded to fully fledged hospital.

Ms Clarke appealed to the government to try to reduce taxes imposed on private health facilities in the country to enable various managements to absorb trained nurses and doctors who have not been engaged by the government.

