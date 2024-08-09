Professor Frank Edwin assumes office as Pro-Vice Chancellor of UHAS 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Aug. 09, GNA – Professor Frank Edwin, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, has taken over as the new Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

He succeeded Professor Harry Tagbor, who held the position from August 01, 2024, until his recent retirement and a brief ceremony was held to formally usher him into office.

Professor Lydia Aziato, the Vice Chancellor of the University welcomed him to what she said formed the core of the management structure, holding sway over the University’s academic functions.

The new appointment meets the expansion of the institution with the completion of the second phase of development of the main campus in Ho.

Ms Yaa Amankwaa Opuni, the Registrar of the University in her congratulatory remark “The Pro-Vice-Chancellor needs our support in discharging his duties to improve the University.

“We trust in your abilities to work effectively and efficiently to consolidate what we have as a university and improve on it.”

The new Pro-Vice Chancellor was grateful for the honour.

He paid tribute to management for growing the University’s global repute.

Prof Edwin said the completion of the second phase of development of the University’s main campus should challenge management and staff to further the institution into “the number one university globally on the SDGs Impact Rankings in Healthcare Professional Education, Research and Community Service.”

The new Pro VC was Dean of the UHAS School of Medicine from August 2021 until his elevation to the top management.

He was the first to head the Ho Teaching Hospital’s Cardiothoracic centre and is a consultant at the National Cardiothoracic Center.

Prof. Edwin is the Second Vice President of the World Society for Paediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery and founding President of the African Society for Paediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery.

He obtained a professorship in Surgery at the UHAS in January 2017.

The welcome ceremony was attended by management, staff and leaders of various Unions of the University as well as the families of the top executives.

Also present was Professor T.C. Fleischer, a former Pro-Vice Chancellor.

