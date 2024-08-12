PNP opens nominations for presidential, national executive elections 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Aug. 12, GNA – The People’s National Party (PNP) has opened nominations for presidential and national executive elections from August 8 to August 15, 2024.

The Party has scheduled its presidential and national executive primaries on August 24 and August 25, 2024.

In a statement jointly signed by Mr Sulemana Seidu, General Secretary PNP, and Ms Janet Asana Nabla, Interim Leader, PNP, said nomination forms could be accessed at the Party’s Head Office in Accra for free.

The statement said persons seeking to lead the PNP in the 2024 Presidential Election, and chairmanship would be required to pay GHS100,000 as filing fees, whiles aspirants for Vice-chairman would pay GHS50,000.

It said aspirants for the General Secretary position would pay GHS30,000 and those seeking to contest as National Treasurer,

National Organiser, National Women Organiser, and National Youth Organiser positions would pay GHS20,000 each.

“Women aspirant are to pay 50 per cent of the filing fees stated above,” the Party added.

The PNP received its provisional certificate from the Electoral Commission in June this year in accordance with Section 8 (2) of the Political Parties Act, 2000 (ACT 574).

The PNP stands on a political ideology that seeks to build Ghana’s democracy on the rich Ghanaian family and community values by developing deliberate policies to support families and communities.

The Party said it would bring family and community issues to the centre of political and public policy.

GNA

