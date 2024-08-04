Azamati, Saminu fail to reach 100m finals after disappointing semis

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 04, GNA – Ghanaian sprinters Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu couldn’t qualify for the 100m finals at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Azamati, who is the national record holder, placed ninth in the first semi-finals of the 100m dash, clocking 10.17s.

Azamati, who started in lane three, couldn’t match the speed of Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, who won the race in 9.81s, while reigning World Champion Noah Lyles earned the second automatic spot in the finals after finishing second with 9.83s.

Following his impressive Olympic debut in the 100m heats, Ghana’s Saminu placed seventh in the third 100m semi-final race, clocking 10.05s.

The two Ghanaian sprinters couldn’t replicate the finals berth that was twice achieved by Aziz Zakari at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2004 Athens Games.

However, Saminu will make another push to secure Ghana’s first medal on track as he is set to compete in the 200m race later in the week.

Azamati, who is making his second successive Olympic appearance, will compete for Ghana in the men’s 4x100m semis.

Ghana’s performance at the Paris Olympics has fallen short of expectations, as Rose Yeboah failed to advance in the high jump and two swimmers, Harry Stacey and Joselle Mensah, were unable to advance in the pool.

