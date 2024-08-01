NPP Majority Caucus calls for extraordinary session of parliament

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA – A day after the Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin adjourned the House sine die, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Majority Caucus has called for an extraordinary session of the House to consider some urgent Government Business.

Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, in a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, made available to the Ghana News Agency, said: “In accordance with Article 112(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, 1992, and Standing Order 53 of the Parliament of Ghana, we hereby formally request an Extraordinary Session of Parliament.”

Article 112(3) of the 1992 Constitution states: “Notwithstanding any other provision of this article, fifteen per cent of members of Parliament may request a meeting of Parliament; and the Speaker shall, within seven days after the receipt of the request, summon Parliament.”

Standing Order 53(1) states: “Despite any other provision, fifteen per cent of the Members of Parliament may request a meeting of Parliament and the Speaker shall, within seven days after the receipt of the request, summon Parliament.”

The Majority Leader said the urgent matters for consideration by the House include Motion on the Financing Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the International Development Association for an amount of $250 million for the Ghana Energy Sector Recovery Programme.

Others are Request for Tax Exemptions for designated beneficiaries under the One District, One Factory Programme and the Ghana Financial Stability Fund, an International Development Association facility of $250 million.

Bills to be considered include Budget Bill, 2023, Rent Bill, 2023, University of Local Governance and Development Bill, 2024, Environmental Protection Bill, 2024 v. Social Protection Bill, 2024, and the Intestate Succession Bill, 2022.

Others are the Chartered Institute of Reconstruction and Insolvency Practitioners Bill, 2023, the Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, 2024, and the National Petroleum Authority Bill, 2024.

Touching on context and justification for the request, the Majority Leader said: “Mr Speaker will recall that Parliament adjourned sine die, on Tuesday, 30 July 2024, at which time the aforementioned items had been duly advertised and scheduled for consideration”.

He said the urgency of these matters necessitates our reconvening to fulfill their constitutional mandate and serve the interests of the Ghanaian people.

“We wish to emphasise that this requisition is made in the utmost good faith and in the national interest, to enable the Government to discharge its constitutional and democratic obligations to the people of Ghana,” he stated.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin noted that the matters outlined herein were of pressing importance and required the urgent attention of Parliament.

“Considering the constitutional and statutory provisions cited above, and in the exercise of our rights as Members of Parliament, we respectfully urge you to summon Parliament for an extraordinary session within the stipulated seven-day period,” the Majority Leader said.

“We stand ready to provide any additional information or clarification that may be required and look forward to your favourable consideration of this request,” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

