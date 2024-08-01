NGOs called upon to modify their operations to suit the needs of the people  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Aug. 01, GNA – Togbe Dzegblade IV, the Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district has called on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) to modify their operations to suit the needs and challenges facing the people.

He made the call when officials of GLOWA, an NGO operating in the Adaklu district paid a courtesy call on him and his elders at Adaklu Kodzobi.

Togbe Dzegblade said several NGOs do their community engagements during election years adding that “after the elections, you will not see them again”.

He described the situation as worrying and hoped GLOWA would not tow that path, and hoped the work of the organisation would enhance the health needs of the people in the community.

The chief assured them that he and his subjects would give them the necessary assistance to enable them to accomplish their vision for the community.

Ms Ivy Bedi of GLOWA assured the chief and his elders that they would do their work professionally in the community so as to safeguard the integrity of GLOWA.

