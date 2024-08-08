Network of Practice, the goal to redesigning service delivery—Adomako-Boateng

By Jerry Azanduna

Kintampo (BE/R), Aug. 8 GNA - Dr Fred Adomako-Boateng, Bono East Regional Director of Ghana Health Services, has reiterated the importance of the Network of Health Practice in redesigning service delivery to achieve high-quality primary healthcare.

He emphasised that NOP is a quality-centered approach that maximizes health outcomes by leveraging connectivity between levels of care.

Dr. Adomako-Boateng made the statement on Thursday during the Bono East Regional health directorate performance review meeting at Kintampo under the theme: “Building Resilient Structures for Universal Health Coverage and Quality; The Role of Network of Practice and Partners”.

Dr. Adomako-Boateng commended stakeholders including the Regional Minister, Traditional and Religious leaders, The Ghana Health Service Council, Director -General and headquarters, Senior Management at the Regional Health Director, District Directors, Medical Superintendents, the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), private facilities, WHO, UNICEF, PATH, Kintampo Health Research Centre, College of Health and Well-being, the media, Security agencies for their support in building a resilient health system, particularly in the new region.

He noted that indicators such as skilled attendants at birth do not necessarily reflect quality childcare, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach to healthcare.

Dr Alberta Biritwum-Nyarko, Director of Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Division (PPMED) of the Ghana Health Service, expressed commitment to ensuring accessible, equitable, and high-quality healthcare for all Ghanaians.

She acknowledged challenges but emphasised the potential of the Networks of Practice initiative to transform the health sector.

Dr. Biritwum-Nyarko explained that Network of Practice aimed to create a network of health facilities providing comprehensive services within a defined geographical area and emphasised the significance of collaboration and support from Clinical and Public Health leads at district and regional levels to operationalise the networks.

The stakeholders at the end of the meeting expressed dedication to improving Ghana’s health system through innovative strategies like Networks of Practice, ensuring universal health coverage, and quality healthcare for all.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

