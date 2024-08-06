Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was well received at the Winneba market- Abu Kansangbata 

Accra, Aug 6, GNA- Mr Abu Kansangbata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has stated that Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC 2024 running Mate’s recent engagement with market women at Winneba was successful and insightful.

“This initiative was well received by the market women and highlighted the positive and impactful nature of the engagement.”

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on their recent campaign moves, Mr Kansangbata said they were making inroads although some political opponents were spreading falsehood about their recent visit to the Winneba market.

“We are not deterred by any falsehood, but focusing on our well-crafted campaign messages to wrestle power from the NPP government, come December 7, 2024.”

He said their recent visit aimed to engage market women and discuss their concerns and needs and their goals were achieved and wondered where the falsehood was emanating from.

Mr Kansangbata added that the market women were welcoming and appreciative of Prof. Naana’s visit and were happy about her position as the running mate, which they had photos and videos to buttress.

“Images demonstrate the love and support shown by the community. During the visit, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang spoke about the creation of a Women Development Bank, which she described as a strategic initiative to support women enterprises and women empowerment in Ghana”.

Mr Kansangbata called on media outlets and individuals to verify the facts to avoid spreading falsehood.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

