Media Coalition denies GH¢ 213,000 bribery allegation 

Accra, August 2, GNA – The Media Coalition has denied allegations that it collected GH¢ 213,000 from the Jubilee House to organise a press conference.

A statement signed by leaders of Coalition said the allegations made by Blessed Godsbrain Smart aka ‘Captain on Onua TV and Accra FM were “baseless and frivolous” and should be disregarded.

The Coalition is made up of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) and New Media Association of Ghana (NMAG).

Albert Dwumfour (GJA President) Cecil Sunkwa-Mills (GIBA President) Edwin Arthur (PRINPAG President) Eugene Osafo Nkansah (NMAG President), in the joint statement, said a rejoinder had been sent to the management of Onua TV and Accra FM, as well as Captain Smart for publication.

The four Associations explained that the press conference held by the Media Coalition on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, was supported by Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), and was to “denounce the increasing spate of unprofessional practices in the media landscape.”

The conference, according to the Media Coalition, cited the use of insult and inflammatory language by Captain Smart on his morning show.

“In response to the professional self-regulatory call by the Coalition, Captain Smart alleged, unfoundedly, on ‘The Citizens Show’, an Accra FM live programme broadcast on July 17, 2024, that the leadership of the Media Coalition collected GH¢ 213,000 from the Jubilee House to organise the press conference under reference,” it noted.

The Coalition said on July 30, 2024, Captain Smart repeated the unfounded allegation on his morning show on Onua TV and on social media, damaging the reputation of the Media Coalition and their respective leaders.

It stated: “The Media Coalition categorically denies collecting GH¢ 213,000 or any money from the Jubilee House to organise the said press conference and wishes to state further and unequivocally that there is no iota of truth in the allegation made by Captain Smart.

“To the extent that the allegation is baseless and frivolous, the Coalition calls on the general public to disregard it and treat same with utmost contempt.”

The Media Coation, therefore, called on the management of Media General to “act decisively and bring Captain Smart to professional order.”

The Coalition also expressed its disappointment with KwabenaBobie Ansah, the host of ‘The Citizens Show’ on Accra FM for leading his guest on to make the “unsubstantiated allegations.”

“The Media Coalition wishes to reiterate that whilst it will continue to push for the protection of media freedom, it will never pull from the promotion of media responsibility,” it added.

GNA

