GPHA retired senior officers hold 2024 AGM  

Tema, Aug. 2, GNA- The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Senior Staff Retirees Association, has held its 2024 Annual General Meeting to discuss the welfare of members.

The Association urged non-members to voluntarily join the current 260 active members, as it served as an extended avenue for retired GPHA senior officers to participate as stakeholders of the port community.

The meeting was graced by Mrs Sandra Opoku, the Director of Tema Port, Mr Jacob Adorkor, and Mr Gordon Anim, both former Directors of Port.

Mr Wilberforce Bedu-Mensah, the Tema Chairman of the GPHA Senior Staff Retirees Association, commended the management of GPHA and appealed to them for some considerations to be made to extend their welfare benefits, among other needs.

Mr Bedu-Mensah said, “We are expressing our profound gratitude to GPHA management for their immense support both financially and materially towards the welfare of all retired senior officers.

“We appreciate them very much and continually pray that God Almighty grant management and the entire workforce a vibrant, successful and peaceful business environment,” Mr Bedu-Mensah said.

Mr Anthony Yao Jim-Fugar, the Coordinator of the Association, said there were two outstanding issues pending before management that needed attention, which include medical care for retired officers for life.

Mr Charles Enstuah, the Takoradi Chairman of the GPHA Senior Officers Retirees Association, said the Takoradi Port continues to receive them with open arms, by allowing them to use their club facility for the monthly executive committee and general meetings without any hindrance.

He added that the provision of office accommodation for the Association had progressed steadily, expressing confidently that the remaining office appliances would be provided very soon.

Mrs Opoku, on her part, reassured the association of management’s commitment to meeting their needs where possible.

“We will do our best as management to listen to what you have brought and to adjust to make sure that we give you what you want, even though you might not always get what you want,” she said.

