Maggi, Gold Coast Restaurant organise fufu party to mark Founders’ Day

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Aug. 05, GNA – Maggi, a food seasoning product from Nestle Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the Gold Coast Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, Sunday held a “Fufu Party” to mark this year’s Founders’ Day.

The event was to bring together family and friends to celebrate indigenous Ghana foods, particularly fufu, with its varied soups and proteins, as well as celebrate the “goodness” of the seasoning product.

Madam Deborah Kwablah, Coporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Nestle Ghana, said the Company was happy to celebrate and promote indigenous Ghanaian foods on the Day.

“We don’t know any other country that eats fufu the way we eat it, with the variants of soups and proteins that we have. And so, if we are celebrating the founders of Ghana, it gives us an opportunity also to celebrate our local food.

“It is very exciting to be here this afternoon, partnering with the Gold Coast Restaurant to bring that delightful food that people are very excited with, with Maggi,” she said.

Madam Kwablah said Maggi had over the years become synonymous with local Ghanaian delicacies, which brought together families and friends and people of all walks of life.

She added that the Company would continue to partner with other food vendors across the country to promote Ghanaian local dishes.

Mr Enoch Kojo Selasi Tsagli, General Manager of Gold Coast Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, said “On Founders’ Day, as we all know, Ghana was founded at a particular time.So, on this Day, we decided to join Maggi to celebrate Ghana’s unique Fufu delicacy.”

Founders’ Day is a day to commemorate the contributions of all, notably the “Big Six” who led the struggle for Ghana’s independence.

Since 2019, Founders’ Day has been celebrated in Ghana on August 04 as a statutory national public holiday.

GNA

