Ho-Aflao road will be among my top 10 priorities – Mahama

By Mike Foli Jackidy

Kpetoe (V/R), Aug 14, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has identified the Ho-Aflao road as one of his top 10 priorities if he returns to power.

He emphasized the road’s importance as a major economic artery linking Ho, the Volta Regional capital, to neighboring Togo, and expressed concern over its current deplorable condition.

Mr Mahama made these remarks while addressing the chiefs and people of the Agortime-Ziope constituency in Kpetoe on the first day of his four-day tour of the Volta Region.

He stressed that reconstructing the Ho-Aflao road would significantly boost economic activities not only in the region but across the country, facilitating trade and movement between Ghana and Togo.

In addition to infrastructure, Mr Mahama tackled several pressing challenges, particularly those affecting the youth.

He highlighted the NDC’s commitment to addressing these issues through the introduction of the party’s first-ever Youth Manifesto which was launched on the International Youth Day.

This manifesto, he explained, includes the National Apprenticeship Program, designed to provide Ghanaian youth with skills training and the necessary tools to succeed in various trades after their training.

Mr Mahama also addressed the shortcomings of the current Free SHS programme, noting that it is not entirely free, as the government only covers 33 per cent of the fees.

He pointed out that many parents struggle to afford the remaining 67 per cent, which has led to increased interest in skills training among the youth.

The National Apprenticeship Programme, he emphasized, is a crucial initiative to support these young people and foster their growth.

Regarding women’s empowerment, Mr Mahama revealed plans to establish a Women’s Development Bank, aimed at providing women with access to affordable loans to support their businesses and trading activities.

In the education sector, he pledged that the next NDC government would enhance the Free SHS programme by decentralizing the feeding programme.

This approach would allow bursars and headmasters to directly procure food from local farmers, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of meals for students.

Additionally, Mr Mahama promised to complete all abandoned school infrastructure projects and to abolish the double-track system currently in place.

He concluded by urging the people of the Agortime-Ziope constituency and the entire Volta Region to vote for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 elections, promising a resounding victory that would pave the way for meaningful development and progress.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

