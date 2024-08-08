Harriet Agyemang is SEND GHANA’s new Country Director   

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA – The Board of Directors of SEND GHANA has appointed Ms. Harriet Nuamah Agyemang as Country Director of the NGO effective August 1, 2024.

After 26 years of service, Ms Agyemang is the Organisation’s first female Country Director.

She takes over from Mr Siapha Kamara, who doubles as the Country Director for Ghana and Chief Executive Officer of SEND Foundation of West Africa.

SEND Ghana is a subsidiary of SEND Foundation of West Africa, which has branches in Liberia and Seirra Leone.

For nearly a decade, she was the Senior Programme Officer overseeing SEND’s Southern Ghana Program.

Ms. Agyemang is credited for spearheading the Organisation’s “Making Ghana’s Budget Work for Equity Initiative.”

From 2022, Ms. Agyeman has led the Epidemic Preparedness Campaign, which brought together professional bodies in the health sector, journalists, academia, traditional leaders and civil society organisations to advocate the establishment of statutory fund by the Ghana government to support health emergencies.

She brings to her new position 21 years of experience working in the civil society sector and leading SEND’s advocacy programmes at national and sub-national levels.

As Country Director, Ms. Nuamah Agyemang will provide strategic leadership for the management and operations of SEND.

Her priorities include strengthening the regional synergies between SEND GHANA, SEND Liberia and SEND Sierra Leone to leverage capacities, learning and sharing and partnerships with the government and the civil society fraternity.

She is poised to lead the Organisation to achieve its foundational objective of being a social enterprise while contributing to economic improvement of its principals.

She seeks to uphold high levels of integrity through systems development and strengthening and innovatively adapting SEND programming to the changing landscape to remain relevant in the advocacy and livelihood space.

Ms. Agyemang joined SEND GHANA in August 2003 after her National Service and subsequently served as Project Officer and Communications Officer.

She holds a Masters in Development Studies from the University of Ghana, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Development Studies from University for Development Studies and a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

