Ghanaians must shun corruption– GII 

Nsawam-Adoagyiri (E/R), Aug. 06, GNA – Mr Jacob Tetteh Ahuno, Programme Manager of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has called on Ghanaians to eschew fraud and corruption for development to thrive in the country.

He said: “If Ghanaians would do away with the practice of exploitation, the provision of school structures, hospitals, markets and the construction of roads would take place to enhance living conditions in municipalities and rural areas.”

Mr Ahuno made the call at a two-day workshop organised by the GII in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) of Nsawam-Adiagyiri aimed at empowering and sensitising the citizenry to take an active part in the fight against corruption.

The participants were taken through complaint lodging at the Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre, police station, and the court, among others.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Ahuno said the workshop had served an important purpose as it had helped the people to know the right process in the fight against corruption.

It was attended by civil society organisations, community-based organisations, social auditing clubs, women-based associations, youth groups and persons with disability from the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality.

Mr. Emmanuel Otoo, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal NCCE Director commended the facilitators of the workshop and urged the participants to extend what they have learnt to their fellows and parents so that the fight against corruption would be successful.

The programme forms part of the CDD-Ghana, GII and GACC Project, dubbed “Strengthening Accountability, Rule of Law, and Institutional Responsiveness in Ghana.”

The project aimed at enhancing the watchdog role of civil society organisations to advocate and promote reforms on accountability and the rule of law in Ghana.

Nana Amoako Ampong, Dwantoahene (Chief Peacemaker) Nsawam-Adoagyiri and former Assembly Member, who chaired the function, expressed gratitude to the GII and NCCE for organising the event to help reduce corruption in the country.

He urged the participants to spread the knowledge acquired to friends and relatives for a successful corruption-free country.

