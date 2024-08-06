Ghana Standards Authority, GIZ hold stakeholders meeting on Organic Certification Scheme

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA-The Ghana Standards Authority, in partnership with the German Development Cooperation, is working to establish an Organic Certification Scheme and a Testing Regime for Organic Produce in the country.

The arrangement is within the framework of the Special Initiative “Decent Work for a Just Transition” and the GSA would use the project to build capacity in the area of assessing agricultural produce to support the industry.

The organic certification scheme has become necessary because of substandard goods on the Ghanaian market being classified as organic foods, inadequate enforcement of the requirements for organic certified produce, ban on agro-based food for export due to non-fulfilment of requirements, expensive certification regime by international certification bodies and low export of organic produce.

Addressing stakeholders on the certification scheme, Professor Felix Charles Mills-Robertson, Chairman of the Board of the GSA, said GSA’s commitment to certification was crucial in fostering consumer protection and enhancing trade opportunities within Ghana.

He said the GSA as the country’s body for conformity assessment was tasked with ensuring that the goods and services produced domestically meet stringent safety and quality standards.

“Organic foods offer numerous benefits that make them a valuable choice for consumers. They typically have fewer pesticide residues and often provide higher levels of certain nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Moreover, organic foods often support local economies by bolstering smaller-scale farms and providing consumers with fresher, better-tasting produce,” Prof Mills-Robertson said.

“The transparency of organic certification also gives consumers confidence that their food meets strict standards from farm to table. Choosing organic is not just a personal health decision but also a commitment to environmental sustainability, ethical animal treatment, and community support,” he added.

He said the presence of substandard products falsely marketed as organic had raised alarm among stakeholders across the value chain, pressing need for a locally adapted and accredited Organic Certification Scheme.

“This initiative will empower participants in our agricultural value chain, ensuring that they meet the established criteria for organic farming certification. By facilitating connections between local farmers and global markets, we aim to bolster their competitiveness and diminish trade obstacles linked to our agricultural products,” he said.

“The introduction of this Organic Certification Scheme will open doors to fresh opportunities for farmers, producers, processors, and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector,” adding it would position Ghana as a frontrunner in the West African region, equipping us to provide essential certification services.

Furthermore, it aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), equipping industry players with the necessary tools and resources to flourish in an increasingly competitive environment.

This initiative will enhance the credibility of exporters, producers, processors, and retailers of organic products, fostering trust in both local and international markets, he said

Mr Simon Hochstein, Component Manager, Invest for Jobs, GIZ, said the two- and half-year certification project aimed at boosting Ghana’s agricultural sector by promoting compliance, facilitating testing, and enhancing the marketability of organic produce from Ghana.

He said through the project, Ghanaian SMEs would be able to access various global certifications and trade on the international market, boosting the growth of SMEs, and creating more decent jobs, particularly for the youth.

He said the GIZ in April commissioned and handed over to the GSA state-of-the-art testing equipment, including an LC-MS system, a nitrogen generator, a centrifuge, and a complete manifold.

“This will make our journey towards a green future and a just transition possible. We hope that Ghanaian SMEs will seize this opportunity and align their business models to focus more on green,” he added.

Mr Hochstein drew the stakeholders attention to the growing interest in the world for organic products, particularly for foods.

The global organic food market was valued at around USD 181.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 446.2 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.9% between now and 2030.

“This should begin to shift your focus as an enterprise in the organic agri-value chain. Pursuing green is not just a fad but an important element to the quality of life we can live and our survival as species in this world,” he said.

Dr Paul Osei-Fosu, Organic Certification Project Coordinator, said the Scheme aimed to assess producers as well as processors against established systems for organic farming certification requirements to bridge the gap for local producers and make them competitive in the international markets.

“This is also to reduce trade barriers in relation to applicable standards for our agro-based produce. The installation and subsequent implementation of the Scheme will position Ghana in the Sub-region to offer these services,” he said.

The scheme will provide opportunities for industry players to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) policy’s interventions.

Producers and Processors will have access to an internationally accredited organic certification scheme that will provide cutting edge services to industry with affordable and competitive pricing.

The scheme will also help bring credibility to exporters, producers, processors and retailers of organic produce on both local and international markets

Dr Osei-Fosu said the Ghana Standards Authority would put in place measures to ensure the project was sustained and expanded even after the project completion.

“The GSA will ensure that the managers of the scheme are well resourced by management and that the Objectives of the Scheme are mainstreamed into GSA Activities for effective monitoring,” he said.

The project partners will have to support agro-based producers to sign on to the Scheme for the initial project commencement phase.

GNA



