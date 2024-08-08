Ghana Boundary Commission, ECOWAS Commission hand over health centre to Leklebi-Kame 

By Edward Williams

Leklebi-Kame (V/R), Aug. 8, GNA – The Ghana Boundary Commission and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Commission, has handed over a rehabilitated health centre to the Leklebi-Kame community in the Afadzato South District of the Volta region.

The rehabilitated facility constructed by the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Army, has a consulting room, male and female wards, lay-in ward, folder room, stores, and washrooms.

Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said the facility was a symbol of hope, resilience, and the promise of a healthier future for the community.

He said its renovation would enhance the capacity to provide essential health services particularly to the most vulnerable members of the community.

“It will enable us to offer improved maternal and child health care, better disease prevention and control, and more effective treatment for illnesses.”

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said the project which was under the Cross Border Support Programme of the ECOWAS, was a vital initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation among people, member states and markets, thus accelerating and enhancing regional integration.

He said it also promoted regional peace and security, supported migration and free movement, and provided support for joint socio-economic development projects.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong extended appreciation to the ECOWAS Commission for their generous support and unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes across the region.

Major-General Emmanuel Kotia, National Coordinator, Ghana Boundary Commission, said Leklebi-Kame was one of the first communities the Commission began its work.

He said while they were in the community, they identified certain projects that needed social intervention.

Major General Kotia said border communities across the West African region were characterised by poverty and lack of social amenities.

He said they were proud that the health facility was the Commission’s first earmarked project.

Major General Kotia said the intervention was aimed at supporting the community to contribute to the peace, security and stability of Ghana and the whole of West Africa.

He said it also impacted on the human security and sustainable livelihoods of border residents which was cardinal to the national security strategy of Ghana.

Major General Kotia said the Commission would continue to facilitate interventions in areas of roads and school blocks.

He appealed to international non-governmental organisations and development partners to support the Commission to undertake a number of outstanding projects in deprived border communities.

Mr Albert Siaw Boateng, Director of Free Movement of the ECOWAS Commission, said out of nine states supported with funds, Ghana took the lead to undertake such an initiative.

He said other areas in the country would also benefit from such initiatives while noting that he would engage officials from Togo to ensure free movement of both citizens of Ghana and Togo.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister in a speech read on his behalf by Mr James Etornam Flolu, Afadzato South District Chief Executive (DCE), said the gesture had been timely to improving the health of residents of Ghana and Togo.

He said it also enhanced border governance, regional integration, peace, and security while urging the community to take proper care of the facility.

Togbe Atatsi V, Dufia of Leklebi-Kame, said the community would be forever grateful to the Commissions for the project to improve the quality of health.

He appealed for a permanent Physician Assistant to make full use of the facility and help tackle diseases such as diabetes.

Togbe Atatsi appealed for a stable telephone and data network to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT related subjects and also for effective border control by border security agents.

He said despite community sensitisations by the Ghana Boundary Commission, challenges regarding the free movement to neighbouring Togo still persisted and called for urgent resolve to the issue.

Ms Ruby Biaku of the Viola Diabetes Foundation as well as Togbe Nyeminku and siblings, presented washing machine, autoclave, bedsheets, towels and washing powder to the health facility.

GNA

