Farmers receive 3,045 bags of fertilizers under PFJ initiative

By Kekeli K Blamey

Adidome (V/R), Aug. 02, GNA – Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the Central Tongu District Chief Executive, has handed over 3,045 bags of fertilizers to farmers in the area as part of the government’s “Planting for Food and Jobs” (PFJ) initiative.

The fertilizers, which included 1,015 bags of Urea and 2,030 bags of NPK, were distributed to beneficiaries free of charge.

The initiative aims to support farmers in the district and boost food production, aligning with the government’s efforts to ensure food security and economic growth.

Mr Zonyrah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the fertilizers arrived in three batches and the first batch was intended for the flood victims, while the second batch was donated by aggregators and supervised by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The third batch was a free allocation from the government to registered farmers under the “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme.

He said no payment was required from farmers, and each beneficiary was entitled to four bags of fertilizers.

Mr Zonyrah added that the farmers would also receive seeds of various kinds and other agricultural inputs in coming days.

He therefore called on every farmer in the district to get themselves enrolled by the agriculture department to receive their share of the farm input.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the government for the timely intervention, citing the prohibitive cost of fertilizers in the market.

GNA

