Dormaa East elects Presiding Member after two attempts

By Dennis Peprah

Wamfie (B/R), Aug. 3, GNA – The Dormaa East District Assembly in the Bono Region has finally elected a Presiding Member (PM) after two abortive attempts.

The 31-member assembly elected Mr Anthony Oppong, a teacher, and government appointee at its sitting on Friday, July 26, 2024, in an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) at Wamfie, the district capital.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that Mr Oppong was the sole contender, however, 28 of the Assembly Members confirmed him in the elections, which recorded one rejected ballot.

However, two of the assembly members voted against him.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the District Chief Executive, expressed appreciation to the chiefs, residents and the assembly members for their support, saying development of the area slowed down due to the absence of the Presiding Member.

He commended Mr Paul Twum Barimah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East, for his intervention, which led to the successful election of the PM, paving the way for progressive development in the district.

