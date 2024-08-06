Adaklu District Assembly advised to go into cashew farming 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Abuadi (V/R), Aug. 6, GNA – Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, former District Chief Executive of Adaklu, at the weekend advised the District Assembly to expand the cashew farm it cultivated some years ago.

That, he said, would enable it to improve on its Internally Generated Fund.

Mr Donkor, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Abuadi, said:

“Cashew is a cash crop and investing in it will enable the Assembly to generate enough funds in order not to rely solely on the District Assemblies Common Fund.”

He said between 2017 and 2021, the Assembly cultivated 30 acres of cashew and entreated the leadership to see to the regular maintenance of the farm.

The cashew farm could serve a dual purpose as beehives could also be placed in the trees for honey production, which, he said, would be another source of income.

Mr Donkor advised farmers and identifiable groups to venture into cashew cultivation as returns were profitable and urged the youth to take up farming “not only as a vocation but also as a business.”

He advised farmers in the district to register for the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative to enable them to access the benefits under it.

“There are a lot of arable lands in the district and if we can cultivate them, the district will become the food basket of the Volta Region,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

