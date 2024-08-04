2023/2024 GPHA National Service personnel hold inter-departmental competition 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 04, GNA – Members of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) for the 2023/2024 service year have engaged in an interdepartmental competition to showcase their knowledge on port activities.

They demonstrated commitment to the values of teamwork and continuous learning as the national service personnel of the various departments gave presentations about the operations and dealings of their respective departments and how they tie into the Authority’s mandate of building, planning, controlling, and managing the sea ports of Ghana.

The Fire and Safety Department were adjudged winners, while the Marine Department and the Electrical Engineering Department were declared first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively, after rounds of exciting and educative answering of questions.

Ms. Alberta Zodah, a member of the Fire and Safety Department contesting team, said they had a tedious preparation time, which improved their time management skills and thought them to be diligent.

Mr. Andrew Teinor, a Principal Fire and Safety Officer at GPHA, said winning has become part of their nature as he recounted the successes his department had chalked in recent competitions.

Mr. Derrick Tumdie, the President of the NASPA, GPHA, said the event gave the personnel the opportunity to improve on their research and presentation skills, as well as build team spirit, unity, and fair competition among them.

The GPHA management members, who were the competition’s judges, stated that the event promoted practical understanding of port processes.

Ms. Adlina Amoyaw, the Operations Manager, Fishing Harbour, GPHA, stated that the port enclave was a very technical area, which encompassed many disciplines and expressed satisfaction about the work put in by the service personnel.

“Having experience with Port activities right down from Key all the way to the handling of cargo, I think is a very good thing for the national service personnel as they step out of GPHA,” she said.

Mr. Isaac Yankah, the Deputy Port Logistics Manager of GPHA, said, “As national service personnel, it is a privilege when they come here, as they appreciate what they have learnt because the port is a unique industry that gives them the opportunity and privilege to learn and to serve. This empowers them for various careers hereafter.

