Work on three-unit bungalow for nurses begins at Adaklu Wumenu 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Wumenu (V /R), July 18, GNA – Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament of Adaklu, Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of a nurses’ bungalow at Adaklu Wumenu in the Adaklu district.

The bungalow would be funded by Mr Agbodza with his share of the MP Common Fund.

The project, which is to be constructed by Christwed Construction Company, is to be completed in six months.

Mr Agbodza, speaking at the ceremony, said the development of the district endeared to him.

He said the project was to make good his promise during the commissioning of the Health Centre for the community to provide a bungalow for the nurses of the Centre.

Mr. Agbodza who is also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, said this would enable the nurses to be residents in the community, to enable them to provide timely and quality service to the people.

“When this project is completed, our nurses will no longer commute to and from Ho to attend to us, they will be in our midst and be on call 24 hours a day,” he said.

He urged the community to cooperate with the contractor to enable him to deliver quality work.

Alhaji Issifi Jemiru, Engineer at the Adaklu District Assembly urged the contractor to exhibit his professional skills and deliver a quality job.

He urged him to expedite action on the project to enable him to complete the work as scheduled.

The Engineer assured the contractor that he should not hesitate to contact the Assembly if he faced any challenges.

Mr. Christopher Galenkui, Assemblyman for Adaklu Wumenu Electoral Area praised the MP for making good his promise to the community.

“We are grateful to the MP for making healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the people in the Electoral Area.

Mr Galenkui assured us that the community was prepared to lend a helping hand to enable the contractor to complete the work on schedule.

Mr. Christian Wedanu, the Contractor thanked the chiefs of the community for making land available for the project and assured them that he would deliver a quality job on time.

GNA

