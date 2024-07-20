VRA Dam spillage: Local authorities urged to take responsibility 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), July 20, GNA – Togbi James Ocloo V, the ‘Dufia’ of Keta in the Volta Region, has called on local authorities and other Agencies to appropriately respond to the upcoming Dam spillage announced by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

The call came on the back of some developments, last year, where the Keta Lagoon got over flooded due to the water spillage from the Akosombo Dam, leaving most communities along the Keta Lagoon inundated.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency during the week after a recent stakeholders meeting held by the VRA at Keta, Togbi Ocloo called on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to be on guard for any unforeseen action to be taken.

“My only worry is to prevent any delay which could cause much damage to our people. So, I am appealing to all relevant authorities to be proactive in other to reduce the level of damage we experienced last year.”

He further explained that the three Southern District and Municipal Assemblies must be ready with plans to reduce the level of damage, particularly on how to open the flood control gates located at Kedzi-Havedzi in the Keta municipality as a remedy to allow excess water out of the Keta Lagoon.

Some communities along the Keta Lagoon were heavily flooded last year due to the Akosombo Dam spillage.

They include Fiaxor, Alakple, Kodzi, Atito, Galosota, Anyako, Seva, Anlo-Afiadenyigba, and Atiavi with farmers losing their farms to the flood and fisherfolks rendered jobless.

