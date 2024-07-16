Volta NCCE takes voter education exercise to CEPS 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, July 16, GNA- The Volta Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has taken its voter education exercise to the Customs, Excise, and Preventive Service of the Ghana Revenue Authority in Ho.

The Commission is stepping up the exercise in the region as part of its Constitution Week celebration, dubbed “Together We Can Build Ghana: So, Get Involved.”

Mr. Francis Dusey, a Deputy Volta Director of the Commission, urged personnel of the Service to be patriotic and professional in carrying out their duties to maintain the country’s integrity.

He entreated all citizens to uphold the law and carry out their assigned obligations, saying that nation-building was the responsibility of citizens and that the development of any nation rests on its people.

The Deputy Director said as the nation has seen years of stable democratic governance, all necessary steps must be taken to maintain it.

Mr Dusey asked political parties to centre their campaigns on ideas and advised voters to make sure that this year’s elections were held in a peaceful environment free from hostility, assault, and violence.

He said terrorist actions, vote buying, perceptions of corruption, economic hardship, and the use of social media to promote fake news, misinformation, and disinformation as potential dangers to the peaceful conduct of the election.

The Deputy Director said it was important that citizens come together, resolve issues, and work diligently to address the challenges facing the country.

GNA

