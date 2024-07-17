Veep Bawumia commissions ultra-modern police shop

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 17, GNA – The Vice President and Chairman of the Police Council, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Wednesday unveiled an ultra-modern Ghana Police Shop at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The shop is dedicated to the sale of police uniform items, souvenirs and other police logistics to ensure uniformity in the way the police dress during operational duties and special ceremonies.

The facility was jointly-funded by the Kwahu Community, Geoford Enterprise, Netherlands Properties Limited and Nafas RN Ventures.

At the commissioning of the shop at the Police Headquarters in Accra, Vice President Bawumia said the police shop would not replace government’s responsibility of supplying mandatory uniforms to the Police Service but only to complement its efforts of ensuring police uniformity.

Police personnel could individually purchase uniforms and souvenirs at the shop or online to complement the uniforms provided by the government, he stated.

The Police Welfare Scheme could also offer financial support to police officers to purchase uniforms and deducted from their salaries at source over a period.

The Vice-President said the country’s security remained a high priority for the Government and would ensure the security agencies were given the necessary support to maintain peace and order before, during and after the December 7 Election.

Ghana remained the most peacefully nation in the West African Sub-region despite the challenges facing the sub-Region, he added.

The Vice President and the NPP Flagbearer said the Government, over the past seven years, had been supporting the Police Service with logistics and enhancing their welfare to ensure operational efficiency.

It had also improved the manpower strength of the Service through recruitment of more than 7,000 personnel over the past three years, the Vice President stated.

“Our gallant officers and men of the Police Service working in collaboration with the other security agencies on daily basis put their lives on the line to ensure that our streets, communities and homes are safe and individuals and groups can undertake their socio-economic activities without any fear of crime.

“For your daily sacrifices and commitment to protecting life and property of the good people of Ghana, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, “ayekoo” to you and your men. You can always count on government support to help you do more for this country,” Dr Bawumia assured.

The Government’s support, Dr Bawumia explained, had increased police visibility in communities and improved response to crime and other law and order situations.

“In addition, the Government has supported infrastructural development for the Service. Last year, the President commissioned an ultra-modern Service workshop, a basic school and modern accommodation for officers at Kwabenya.

“Other residential facilities are under construction and will soon be commissioned to provide some comfort to officers and men of the service,” the Vice President stated.

The Police Service, Dr Bawumia said, had witnessed significant transformation under the Akufo-Addo’s administration and mentioned the facelift of the National Police Headquarters, the expansion and decentralization of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) to all 25 Police Regions, enhanced police visibility, decentralisation of the police background checks to all police regions, active community and stakeholder engagements which had taken policing closer to the people, and enhanced intelligence operations.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, assured the good people of Ghana that the Election Security Taskforce would ensure law and order before, during and after the December 7 Election.

The Minister of the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, said his outfit would soon begin taking stern action against persons inciting violence and threats of violence on the social media platforms to serve as a deterrent to others.

