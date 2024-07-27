UPSA Law School honours Dr. S.K.B. Asante with Lifetime Achievement Award

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, July 27, GNA – The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School has honoured Nana Dr Samuel Kwadwo Boaten Asante, Paramount Chief of Asokore Asante, Ashanti Region.

The Lifetime Achievement in Law Award conferred on him, on Thursday, is to celebrate his eminent contribution to the legal profession and the nation over the years.

Held at the University’s Ohene-Konadu Auditorium in Accra, the ceremony attracted guests, associates, and relatives of Dr. S.K.B Asante, hailed for his impact in academia, domestic and international public service, and traditional leadership.

In addition to many other achievements, the legal luminary is extolled as “the lead architect” of the expert group which drafted Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

A citation presented by the School praised the traditional leader for “inspiring generations and bringing honour” to Ghana and the people of Asante Asokore.

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in a speech delivered on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, described the life and career of the elder statesman as one of “integrity, devotion to duty, and strong attachment to the rule of law”.

Commending the academic and professional reputation of the former World Bank Attorney, President Akufo-Addo said Dr Asante’s journey reflected the power of “perseverance and pursuit of excellence”.

“Dr S.K.B Asante’s contributions have enriched our legal system, fostered a culture of excellence, and inspired generations of legal practitioners…He has been a champion of human rights, advocating for the protection of fundamental freedoms and equitable treatment of all individuals.

“His work has shaped legal precedence and influenced policy and legislative reforms aimed at strengthening our democratic institutions,” he noted.

“As we confer the Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr. S.K.B Asante, we do not only celebrate his past achievements, but also look forward to the continued impact of his work…

“His legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue excellence in legal profession and beyond,” the President stated, and urged individuals to strive for excellence in all endeavours.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo paid homage to Dr Asante, indicating that he fell within the ranks of the “makers of Ghana’s civilization.”

For her, Dr S.K.B Asante stood out as “a national hero, a patriarch, leader of thoughts, philosopher, and social engineer extraordinaire.”

“Nana’s life mirrors the virtue, dedication, and service every nation needs to become great and strong…Nana’s service to our world has been extravagant and must be acknowledged in no less a quality,” she noted.

Mrs Torkonoo, in her eulogy, maintained that the experienced international arbitrator deserved appreciation from “generations gone, present, and yet to be born”.

Dr. S.K.B Asante, addressing the gathering, tied his achievements to “divine and human intervention”, and thanked UPSA and others for the honour.

He advised young people not to “chase instant wealth or fame” and consider “setbacks as opportunities for other achievements”.

“The test of a successful life is beneficial impact on others in any human endeavour…do not accept limitations; some ambitions can be achieved by the grace of God and personal industry and exertions,” he noted.

Dr. S.K.B Asante had held many prominent positions throughout his career, including Chief Legal Adviser and a Director at the United Nations Centre on Transnational Corporation (UNCTC).

The UPSA Law School Lifetime Achievement in Law Award was instituted in 2023, with the maiden edition honouring Professor Samuel Kofi Date-Bah, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court.

The 2024 Honourific Lecture and Award was themed: “Celebrating A Legacy of Service and Excellence”.

GNA

