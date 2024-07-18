Touch Lives Foundation donates uniforms to pupils of Kuldanali Primary

By Comfort Sena Fetrie -Akagbor

Kuldanali, (N/R), July 18, GNA – Touch Lives Foundationa, an NGO, in collaboration with Friends of Touch Lives Foundation, has donated school uniforms to over 100 school children of Kuldanali E/P Primary School in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

Mr Francis Kofi Taylor, Founder, Touch Lives Foundation, speaking during the distribution of the school uniforms at the school, said it was to encourage pupils, who were not regular in school because they had no uniforms to be regular in school to fully participate in academic activities.

He said the gesture was to reduce the financial burden on parents to encourage them to send their children to school, adding that by law, it was compulsory for every child to be in school.

He advised parents to play vital roles in their children’s education and reminded them that education was critical for the development of the country.

Mr Abukari Lukman, Headmaster of Kuldanali E/P Primary School who received the uniforms on behalf of the pupils expressed appreciation to Management of Touch Lives Foundation for the support and said some schoolchildren in the area regularly absented themselves from school because they had no uniforms.

He urged other organisations to support the school with furniture and other learning materials to ensure the provision of quality education.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

