Theologians urged to uphold moral values for national development  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 2, GNA – Professor Musa Dube, General Coordinator of the West African Office of the Circle of Concerned African Women Theologians, have urged fellow theologians to prioritise moral values to aid national development.

She said the development of moral values was a necessary process that should begin with young theological women to encourage them to find workable solutions to life encounters that face the world.

Professor Dube was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 6th Pan African Conference of the Circle dubbed “SANKOFA.”

It was on the theme: “Earth, Pandemics, Gender, and Religions, Culture, Ethics, Philosophy, and African Literature.”

She said moral principles would result in strong institutions and structures that would uphold the nation, adding that, “When the social structure incarnates people, righteousness becomes difficult.”

Touching on the role of traditional rulers in helping to shape the moral vision of the country, the General Coordinator charged queen mothers to eradicate laziness in their communities by emphasising the dignity of labour.

On the role of the church, she indicated that one area in which the church could really champion the cause was the transformation of nations by awakening the citizens to the need for a moral vision in the developmental agenda of the world.

“We need to make sure that the citizens come to terms with the fact that we need morality as the foundation for development. The most crucial factor in the development of the nation is the nature of its

citizens, the values, the competence they come along with and their commitment to the cause of the nation,” she said.

Dr Musimbi Kanyoro, a Founding Member of the Circle, added that the Circle this year was poised to tackle climate issues and find solutions to them.

The conference also serves as a homecoming 2024 for Pan-African and African Diasporas.

The ceremony saw the unveiling of new theological books published by various theologians to help shape the course of the world.

The Circle of Concerned African Women Theologians is an international academic organization founded by a Ghanaian theologian, Prof Mercy Oduyoye.

The group is made up of Africans across the continent and in the diaspora in academia in the fields of Religion and Theology either in Seminaries or Universities who are Christians or Muslims.

The organisation has focused its research on pandemics, especially HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, religion and gender-based violence, and women’s health.

