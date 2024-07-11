Tema Happy Home Complex adjudged winner of ISQ competition.

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, July 11, GNA – The Tema Happy Home Complex has been adjudged the winner of the junior high school category of the Intellect School Competition (ISQ) season two.

Happy Home Complex gained 69 points to emerge as the winner, defweating seven other schools.

Mr. Bennett Emman Raymond, the Chief Executive Officer for the ISQ competition, commended the participating schools for the extraordinary display of knowledge, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

He commended the contestants for their outstanding achievements and the stakeholders who supported the competition, including Mr. Isaac Ashia Odamtten, the Member of Parliament for Tema East, Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, the basic school coordinator, head teachers, and teachers.

He congratulated the winners, noting that it was a testament to their collective efforts and commitment to excellence, as their achievements motivated them to explore vast realms of knowledge by pushing the boundaries of human understanding.

He also commended the runner-ups for their accomplishments, urging them to continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of their academic journey.

Mr. Raymond emphasised that the motive behind the quiz competition was not about finding a winner or loser but rather to encourage the pupils to pursue knowledge and value friendship and the lessons learned at school.

Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, pledged his support to such initiatives that promoted quality education and youth development within the constituency.

He acknowledged the hard work, dedication, and teamwork put in by the participants, noting that education was the cornerstone of society; therefore, the intellect school quiz competition was essential in fostering a culture of learning and academic excellence among children.

He commended the organisers for their tireless efforts in promoting intellectual curiosity and healthy competition among students.

Madam Elizabeth Esi Ogbey, the Tema Metro Education Coordinator for Public and Private Schools, urged parents to allow their wards to participate in such quiz competitions as it served as a platform for building their confidence and preparing them for the next level in their academic journey.

GNA

