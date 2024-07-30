Speaker calls for collaborative efforts to address challenges posed by climate change, disability  

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 30, GNA – The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, has called on Ghanaians to join Parliament and himself in working together to address challenges posed by climate change and disability in the country.

He explained that the collective efforts would serve as an opportunity for sustainable growth and prosperity.

Mr Bagbin made the call at the Climate and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) Caucus in Parliament launched on Monday with the theme “Strengthening Legislative Action for Climate Resilience and Sustainable Development in Ghana.”

The Caucus would foster a sense of urgency and cooperation among members to ensure that climate action and disabilities were integrated into the national development agenda.

He said: “We recognise the complexity and multifaceted nature of climate change and disability requiring a comprehensive and coordinated response.”

“Parliament has noticed the need for active participation and involvement of all sectors of society including the government, civil society, the private sector and individually, Particularly persons of disability,” he said.

Mr Bagbin assured of Parliament’s commitment to working collaboratively to support climate change research and development to promote climate resilience, agriculture and food security enhancing climate resistance in urban and rural areas and supporting climate adaptation that was inclusive of PWDs.

Reverend Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Deputy Clerk, Corporate and Financial Management Services, Parliament, urged legislators to influence the pursuit of policies that lead the fight in terms of social, economic, and practical dimensions.

He stated that the formation of the caucus demonstrated the Ghanaian Parliament’s commitment.

Rev Djietror expressing worry at how PWDs were unable to access certain public offices, urged the Members of the Caucus and Members of Parliament to take up crusades that enabled them to perform their monitoring roles of making public spaces accessible to PWDs.

In her remarks, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, stated that Ghana’s attitude toward disability needed to change.

She also stated that laws addressing disabilities and women needed to be passed and enforced.

When people with disabilities were mentioned, Madam Djaba also advocated for their representation.

Mr Kofi Don Agor, President, of Climate Communications and Local Governance Africa, CCLG-AFRICA, stated that he was committed to assisting the caucus in adopting climate action that effectively champions climate change and issues.

As a result, he commended Ghana’s Parliament for taking the initiative to comprehensively address climate and disability issues legally.

On his part, Dr Daniel Nukpezah, Director of Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies (IESS) University of Ghana, Legon, urged the caucus to prioritise sustainability.

He also called for training and capacity building on the subject matter

“Local authorities should incorporate climate change discussions in their day-to-day operations,” Dr Nukpezah advised.

GNA

