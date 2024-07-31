Speaker adjourns Parliament sine die

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 31, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday adjourned Parliament sine die.

This is to an end the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The Speaker, however, announced that the House would be recalled in September and that he would be available to preside.

During the just ended meeting, the House passed a number of Bills such as the Affirmative Action Bill, 2024, the Ghana Shoppers’ Authority Bill, 2024 and the National Service Authority Bill, 2024.

GNA

