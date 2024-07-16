Spain’s Rodri named best player of Euro 2024, Yamal best youngster

Berlin, July 15, (dpa/GNA) – Midfielder Rodri from Euro 2024 champions Spain, has been voted Player of the Tournament, and team-mate Lamine Yamal, the best young player on Sunday.

Manchester City’s Rodri pulled the strings in midfield, as La Roja, claimed a record fourth continental title with a 2-1 triumph over England.

“This is probably the best day of my career. We are European champions, as difficult as that is. We have become Europe’s most successful national team,” Rodri said.

“Previous generations showed us the way. In sport, as in life, when you leave it all out there, you are rewarded.”

Spain won all seven matches at the tournament in Germany. Rodri did not play the full final, not returning for the second half.

Barcelona winger Yamal was also influential with one goal and four assists, including for Sunday’s opener by Nico Williams, and set various age records having only turned 17 on Saturday.

“This is a dream. I’m looking forward to returning to Spain and celebrating with all the fans,” he said.

“It’s the best birthday present ever. When England equalised, it was difficult. I don’t know what this team is made of, but we always manage to get back up.”

The awards were decided by a 12-strong jury of experts from the ruling body UEFA, which included the likes of Italian Fabio Capello and Spain’s Rafael Benitez.

Spain was also represented in the top scorer’s award which Dani Olmo on three shared with five other players: England captain Harry Kane, Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Ivan Schranz of Slovakia and Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

