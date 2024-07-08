Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament inspects work on the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal  

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Boankra (Ash) July 8, GNA – Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport have inspected the progress of work at the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) in the Ejisu Municipality.

The inspection forms part of the Committee’s oversight responsibility on the Executive and its agencies.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Chairman of the Committee, noted that, the purpose of the visit was to give members the opportunity to get first-hand information from the Contractor, Consultant, Ghana Shippers Authority, Ministry of Roads and Transportation and all subsidiary institutions involved in the project.

He emphasized that the information acquired on site would help settle some controversies surrounding the contract of the project, whilst pushing for its completion on time.

Dr Koranteng-York, the project Director, briefing the Members of the Committee on the background of the project, indicated that, about 160 hectares of land were being worked on for the project and that management expected the port to accommodate both imports and exports from the northern parts of the country and neighbouring countries when completed.

Explaining the termination of the contract of Ashanti Port Services, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Transport, Madam Mabel Sagoe, revealed that Ashanti Port Services failed to meet its financial commitment towards the project hence the termination of its contract after several meetings and notices.

Madam Sagoe also agreed to submit all necessary documents leading to the termination of the contract to the Committee for any justification.

She said currently the project was being done by Justmoh Construction and it was about 40% complete.

Some members of the Committee, who were not too happy about the pace of work on the project, pleaded with the government, through the Ministry of Transport, to pay the contractor, who had not been paid since November 2023.

Members of the Committee reiterated the need to pay the contractor on time to continue the project and complete it on time.

Mr Justice Amoh, Managing Director of Justmoah Construction, assured Members of the Committee that the Company was committed to ensuring that the project was completed by 2026, which was the scheduled date.

