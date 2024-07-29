Residents of Dzodze-Kpordoave cry for Speed ramp

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Dzodze (V/R), July 29, GNA – Residents of Dzodze Kpordoave Zongo and its surrounding communities are urgently calling on the Ghana Highways Authority to construct a speed ramp on the Dzodze stretch of the Ho-Tokor road.

They pointed out that the area around the Kpordoave-Zongo Junction, where the reckless behavior of some motorcyclists posed a significant threat to lives and that urgent steps must be taken to curb the dangerous acts.

The appeal came on the back of two motorcyclists who collided on the road on Saturday night, resulting in some injuries.

Some residents, the Ghana News Agency interviewed, stressed that the current level of overspeeding was unbearable and needed to be addressed to prevent potential tragedies.

“They ride and drive on the road as if they are in a race. It is too much,” a resident lamented.

Some also explained that they witnessed dangerous happenings on the road in recent times.

Some traders, who operate along the road at night, also expressed their concerns to the Ghana News Agency, stating that their lives and properties were at high risk without any proper safety measures from the Ghana Highways Authority.

The incident has heightened the community’s call for immediate action to ensure road safety.

All relevant authorities are yet to speak about the matter.

GNA

