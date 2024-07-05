Reports: Israeli army kills four militants in West Bank

Ramallah/Tel Aviv, Jul. 5, (dpa/GNA) – Several armed militants have been killed in an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the West Bank, Israeli and Palestinian media reported on Friday.

The Ministry of Health in Ramallah said four Palestinians died. Israel’s army confirmed the operation in the city, during which soldiers exchanged fire with militants surrounded in a building.

Jenin is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants and is the location of frequent raids by Israeli forces.

According to Palestinian reports, it was a drone that fired a missile at the house.

The Ministry of Health said the casualties were between 20 and 30 years old.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported other clashes in Jenin. According to the ministry, a 54-year-old man was shot dead during another raid by Israeli forces in the city. The Israeli military did not initially comment on the incident.

The situation in the West Bank has worsened dramatically since the start of the Gaza war, which broke out in response to the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7.

Since then, 543 Palestinians have died in Israeli military operations, confrontations or as a result of their own attacks in the West Bank, according to health officials.

Settler violence against Palestinians also increased again during this period. GNA

