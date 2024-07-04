Reactions, counter-reactions will be suicidal for us on December 7 – Former NPP Organiser     

By Dennis Peprah



Odomase (B/R), July 4, GNA – Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a Senior Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, has implored the party’s rank and file to unite and strive to resolve emerging challenges and differences harmoniously.



He said disagreements, reactions and counter-reactions that had greeted the choice of Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia, as the party’s Election 2024 running- mate, ought to be tackled proactively.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odomase, the capital of the Sunyani West constituency, Mr Mensah, a former regional organiser in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, said if not resolved ‘wisely’, the internal problems could disintegrate the party and thereby narrow its political fortunes on December 7.



Just about five months to the general election, the 75-year-old former organizer reminded the party of the prerogative the Constitution gave to the Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, also the party’s flagbearer, to appoint a running mate of his choice.



“As a great party, which cherishes and admires internal democracy, supporters and members also have the right to express their views and opinions on the choice of the running mate, however, that should not disintegrate or bring divisions in the party,” he said.



“If that happens then we must remember that we are just exposing ourselves and giving our political opponents strength in the electioneering. This will tear the party apart and slow down the electioneering.”



“The December 7 poll is nearer, and what we have to do as party people with a common vision of breaking the eight is to remain formidable, purposeful and re-strategize well to get the votes of the majority of the electorate.”



Mr Mensah advised disgruntled members and supporters of the party to have confidence in the running-mate, saying: “Our flagbearer knows the best choice and knows that with Dr Opoku-Prempeh our Election 2024 victory is well guaranteed and secured.”

GNA

