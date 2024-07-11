President accepts Dr. Prempeh’s resignation as Energy Minister

Accra, July 11, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation from office of Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, as Minister for energy.

The resignation takes effect from July 18, 2024.

The development is to enable Dr Prempeh to focus on his new role as the running mate to the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

A statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday said President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to Dr Prempeh for his meritorious service to the government and people of Ghana.

“His tenure as Minister of Education and as Minister of Energy has been marked by stellar record of accomplishments and significant contributions to the education and energy sectors,” the statement quoted the President as saying.

The statement said the President has asked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Abu Jinapor, to exercise Cabinet oversight responsibility over the energy ministry.

The Minister-of-State designate at the Energy ministry, Herbert Krapah, will however be in charge of the day-to-day running of the ministry.

The statement said the President wished Dr. Prempeh well in his new role and was confident that he would would continue to serve the party and nation with distinction.

GNA

