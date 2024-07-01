Prempeh I International Airport begins operations

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, July 01. GNA – The newly inaugurated Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, on Monday July 01, 2024, began full operations.

A statement issued by the management of the Ghana Airports Limited, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said subsystem operations and stimulation exercises were carried out to begin smooth operations.

Three flights had since three-days, been operating to test and ensure that everything thing was in its place.

Local and International flights have already began landing at the airport successfully, the statement said.

It said GACL was committed to providing a world class airport facilities and operations in the second international airport in the country, to position Ghana as the preferred aviation hub in the West Africa Sub-region.

The facilities at the airport included a presidential hub, 800 thousand capacity terminals for passengers per annum, boarding gates, medical facilities, 16 immigration boots, staff offices, forex bureau and arrival facilities.

