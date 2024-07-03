Parliament passes National Roads Authority Bill 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 03, GNA – Parliament on Tuesday, July 02, passed the National Roads Authority Bill.

The object of the Bill is to establish the National Roads Authority as a unified body responsible for the planning, development, maintenance, and management of the national road network in Ghana, and to provide for other matters.

Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport in his report to the House noted that the National Roads Authority brings together three key agencies namely the Ghana Highway Authority, the Department of Urban Roads and the Department of Feeder Roads under a unified authority and puts together the management of national roads in Ghana under a uniform authority while leaving the local roads under the management of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

The integration aims to streamline operations, enhance coordination, and maximise the impact of investments in the road sector to serve the needs of both urban and rural areas.

The Bill further seeks to address the limitations posed by the current structure of the road sector.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

