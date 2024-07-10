Over 8,000 JHS candidates partake in 2024 BECE in Kpone-Katamanso

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Kpone, July 10, GNA – A total of 8,667 junior high school pupils are taking part in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. Harry Evans Arthur, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Director of Education, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kpone, stated that the 2024 BECE was being written in 10 centres in the municipality.

He said the candidates were pupils from the 285 public and private schools in the area, adding that 4,665 of them were from the 36 public schools, whereas 4,002 candidates were registered from the 249 private schools in Kpone-Katamanso.

He said all the necessary arrangements had been put in place, assuring parents and stakeholders in the education sector that security personnel had been duly deployed to man the various examination centres throughout the period.

The Director cautioned candidates not to enter the examination halls with foreign materials, stressing that such moves could ruin their prospects as their papers would be cancelled if found out.

Mr Arthur called on parents and guardians to ensure their wards were well prepared physically and mentally to sit the exams.

Ms Joyceline Oduro, a candidate from Christ the King Presbyterian School in Sebrepor, expressed joy that she was partaking in the BECE, which was her first external exam and was confident that what they were taught in class would help her come out successfully.

Miss Oduro said confidence and the ability to retain what had been taught in class would be the panacea for excelling in the examination and called on her mates to stay focused throughout the examination period.

Thirty supervisors, 33 assistant supervisors, and 304 invigilators have been trained anddeployed to the various examination centres in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipalityfor the 2024 BECE.

GNA

