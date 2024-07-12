NPP vetting committee approves four persons to contest Manhyia South primaries 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi July 12, GNA – The vetting committee of the NPP has approved the nomination of four persons to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary primaries, scheduled for July 14, this year.

The four are: Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, Lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Mr Akwasi Coker Gyambibi and Mr James Owusu Boakye.

Mr Richmond Abban, an official at the Manhyia South NPP office, told journalists that the vetting committee had also conducted a ballot for the candidates.

Mr Smith Danquah Buttey, Chairman of the NPP elections committee, said everything was set for the conduct of the elections on Sunday.

He promised to ensure transparency, fairness, and free elections at the primaries.

The Manhyia South NPP parliamentary seat became vacant following the nomination and endorsement of Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the incumbent MP, by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flag-bearer of the NPP, to be his running mate for the 2024 elections.

