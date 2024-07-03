North Ghana Mission of Seventh-day Adventist Church inducts new Regional Manager of Schools 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, July 03, GNA – The North Ghana Mission of the Seventh-day Adventist Church has inducted Mrs Alberta Maccarthy Boakye as the new Regional Manager of Schools.

The induction ceremony, which took place in Tamale, also formed part of the send-off service for her immediate predecessor Pastor Sampson Osei Owusu.

The event attracted many stakeholders in the education sector including families and other well-wishers within the Adventist fraternity.

Pastor George Kossi-Ekao Amouzou, President of the North Ghana Mission of Seventh-day Adventists, who delivered a sermon prior to the induction, underscored the need for selfless service to God and humanity.

His sermon was under the theme: “Serving God and Nation: The Calling of a Teacher”, with emphasis on Colossians 3:23-24, which states that “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward.”

The sermon was used to encourage believers to serve God and country with faithfulness as well as the need for every Christian to serve as a teacher in all their endeavours.

Pastor Amouzou said teaching was a noble profession, adding teachers were the light of society and their influence went beyond the classroom to the nations of the world.

The 47-year-old Mrs Alberta Maccarthy Boakye, who holds a Master of Philosophy (Mphil) degree from the University of Cape Coast, in her new role as the Northern Regional Manager of Seventh-day Adventist Schools, would oversee the effective administration of the various schools, and serve as the link between the church and the Ghana Education Service.

Mrs Lydia Abrafi Nsiah, General Manager of Adventist Schools, who led in the Act of Induction, tasked the new Regional Manager to ensure that more Adventist schools were established in the region as well as champion accountability and stewardship between the two institutions.

Mrs Boakye has been an active member of the Adventist Church and served in various capacities.

She currently serves as the Children Ministries Teacher, Women Ministries Leader for Tamale East District, Education Director for the North Ghana Mission, and an Executive Committee Member.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Boakye commended the church for the honour done to her and pledged to work hard to ensure that education in the region was prioritised and enhanced.

Mr Mohammed Alhassan, Tamale Metropolitan Director of Education, who was represented at the ceremony, expressed confidence in the competence of the new Manager, and said he was ready for continuous collaboration with the Seventh-day Adventist Church to ensure that education was accessible to children in the area.

Regional Managers of Adventist Schools from Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Oti and Upper East Regions were among the officials, who supervised the induction ceremony.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

