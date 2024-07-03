NDC quashes purported withdrawal of Assin Central PC, suspends Central Regional Chairman  

Accra, July 03, GNA – The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Tuesday 2nd July, quashed the purported withdrawal and suspension of the Party’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Assin Central, Mr Nurein Shaibu Migyimah.

A statement issued by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said this decision was taken after a meeting with a delegation from the Central Regional Executive body of the Party, led by the Regional Chairman and hearing the reasons for their purported withdrawal of the Party’s PC for Assin Central Constituency.

“After carefully examining the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter, FEC established that the purported withdrawal of the PC for Assin Central was unlawful, hence null and void,” it stated.

“Additionally, it was established that the body that took this unlawful decision had no locus, power and/or authority to do so per the Constitution of the Party.”

The statement noted that more importantly, the reasons underpinning the purported withdrawal of the Assin Central PC were found to be totally false and without any reasonable basis.

It said consequently, the said letter purporting to withdraw the candidacy of the Assin Central Parliamentary candidate for the NDC was a nullity and should be treated with utmost contempt.

“Comrade Nurein Shaibu Migyimah remains the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central for the upcoming general elections in December 2024.”

It said FEC had suspended the Central Regional Chairman, Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu for a period of one month, for anti-party conduct pursuant to Article 48 of the NDC Constitution.

It said his suspension was due to his blatant refusal to adhere to the Constitution of the Party and the express instructions of the party’s leadership.

It said his situation was particularly aggravated since he had committed similar infractions in the past and had been advised repeatedly against such behaviour.

The statement said the Functional Executive Committee had also suspended the Assin Central Constituency

Secretary of the Party pursuant to article 48 of the NDC Constitution and referred him to the National Disciplinary Committee of the Party.

The statement said these actions were without prejudice to the rights of Mr Migyimah to pursue legal action against any persons who were behind the concocting of lies to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

It said the rank and file of the NDC in the Assin Central Constituency were encouraged to rally behind the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Migyimah who together with the Central Regional and Assin Central Constituency Executives of the Party, were poised to wrestle the seat for the NDC in the December General Election.

GNA

