National Peace Council Chairman Wins Global Peace Award

By Amadu Kamil Sanah

Accra, July. 7, GNA – Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council(NPC) of Ghana, has been awarded with the “Global Peace Award” 2024 by the Baptist World Alliance (BWA).

This annual award goes to deserving individuals and groups around the world after a review of what they do as outstanding humanitarian workers.

The award was presented to Rev. Adu-Gyamfi at the ongoing Baptist World Alliance Global Peace Conference at Lagos, Nigeria.

The NPC Chairman was awarded with the prestigious award for his enormous contributions to global peace through the work of the Peace Council of Ghana.

A Citation presented in honour of Rev. Dr. Adu-Gyamfi by the BWA reads: “In a world exceedingly in need of peace, we give thanks for the faithful service of Rev. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, pastor, denominational leader, and peacemaking advocate in his home country of Ghana and around the world.

The Citation also recognized his leadership as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Peace Council (NPC) of Ghana (2020-2024).

In this role, the citation said, he has led the NPC in the development of the Presidential Candidate’s Peace Pact in 2020, which enjoined all aspiring Presidential Candidates to sign a peace commitment to accept the outcome of the elections without pursuit of violence and to seek any desired redress within the court of law.

According to the citation, Rev. Adu-Gyamfi led the NPC to convene a National Post 2020 Election Stakeholders’ Conference and continues to guide the council to implement recommendations from the Conference. The NPC Chairman who is also the immediate past Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC), was described in the citation as the lead facilitator in a National Dialogue seeking the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the Inter- Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), a platform that seeks to build consensus on election-related issues among all political parties in Ghana. “We celebrate his work as a lead advocate for religious tolerance and coexistence in Ghana. He is currently leading the NPC Board in the development of a Memorandum of Understanding to guide religious conduct in secondary schools throughout the country. We recognize his participation as a member of the Government of Ghana delegation to the United States of America to engage with the Ghanaian community on the operationalization of the Representative of the People (Amendment) Act (ROPAA).” The Baptist World Alliance in their citation affirmed Rev. Adu-Gyamfi’s efforts in conflict management, including his work as a key peace broker in the Bawku inter-ethnic conflict. He is also recognized for leading NPC in seeking resolution for over 300 chieftaincy and land litigation cases across Ghana. “We give thanks for his efforts to equip others for peacemaking as he engages university student leaders with training against violent extremism, fishermen and women in counterterrorism skills for their work on high seas, and resourcing Queen mothers for peace advocacy within their communities,” the citation indicated. He is said to have also led in the production of an NPC publication entitled “Doing Mediation: A Guide for Practitioners.” The Baptist World Alliance praised God for the peacemaking spirit of Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi and prayed that God will continue to bless his life and ministry and further his impact in the global Baptist family and around the world.

GNA



