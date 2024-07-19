National Fire Service supports Three Kings Special School for the Blind 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, July 19, GNA- The Volta Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has donated assorted items to the Three Kings Special School for the Blind at Mafi-Awakpedome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

Similar supplies, such as bags of rice, sachet water, soft drinks, and toilet paper, were also presented by the Command to the Cured Lepers Village in Ho, the regional capital of Volta.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer One, Mr. Joy Ayim Ameyibor, Volta Regional Commander of the Service, told the Ghana News Agency after the donation, that the purpose was to help the children concentrate on their education.

He said children with disabilities were valuable members of society and were endowed with skills that could help advance society.

Mr Ameyibor urged society to give the necessary assistance to persons with disabilities to develop their full potential and pursue their career goals

Mr Nelson Atito, Caretaker of the Cured Lepers Village, thanked the Regional Command for the support and appealed for more to enable them to take proper care of the people.

