Moroccan King Addresses Message of Sympathy, Solidarity to Donald Trump



Accra, July 14, GNA-His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message to Donald Trump, in which the Sovereign expresses His sympathy and solidarity following the assassination attempt on him on Saturday during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.



In the message, His Majesty the King said that He was “shocked and deeply saddened by yesterday’s appalling assassination attempt at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.”



The Sovereign said he was relieved to learn that “you are safe,” while expressing His sympathy and solidarity following this heinous attack.



In this message, His Majesty the King strongly condemned political violence and wished Trump “a speedy recovery so that you may continue to serve your great nation.”



“My thoughts and prayers are with you, Mr. President, your family, and the innocent victims of this deplorable act,” the message said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

