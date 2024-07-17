Minority urges Transport Minister to withdraw “controversial” Road Traffic (Amendment) Regulation 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 17, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority Caucus has called on the transport minister to withdraw the Road Traffic (Amendment) Regulation, which is before the House.

The Minority Caucus in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said it had taken note of the public sentiment expressed in respect of the proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180), which were laid in Parliament by the Minister of Transport on 14th June.

“We understand that the broader purpose of the regulations was to bring the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) up to speed on many matters relating to the registration and licensing of motor vehicles,” it said.

“However, the Legislative Instrument also includes provisions granting certain public officials, including Ministers of State and Members of Parliament, the privilege to use sirens on the road and not be liable for exceeding speed limits. This aspect of the regulations has drawn huge public condemnation.”

It said the report of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee was yet to be brought to the floor for debate and discussion.

It said however, given the sentiments expressed so far, Members of the NDC Minority Caucus wished to make it abundantly clear that they stand with the Ghanaian public on this issue and wished to signal their opposition to the amendment without any reservations.

“Therefore, we have instructed all our Members on the Committee to strongly oppose it at the Committee level. We have also directed all 137 NDC Members of Parliament to vote en bloc against the Legislative instrument when it is brought to the floor.”

It said the Government must redirect its attention to addressing the germane issues facing the people of Ghana at the moment such as high cost of living, food inflation, unemployment, high cost of fuel, the depreciation of the Cedi and the high tax regime, which was forcing businesses to relocate to neighbouring countries in West Africa.

“Finally, we call on the Minister of Transport to immediately withdraw the said Legislative Instrument before it matures into law after 21 sitting days.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

